Neon Bikini Babes To Brighten Your Day

Setting the mood with neon lights is so yesterday ... we're setting the tone with beautiful babes in neon bikinis to get you feeling things.

Check out the gallery ... nothing makes a pop at the beach or the pool like a set of neon bikinis ... which are sure to draw your attention to all the right places.

If you thought your eyes were wide before ... just check out Alix Earle, Kayla Richart, Sofia Vergara, and so many more rockin' these tiny bright bikinis with bodies to die for!