Rapper Latto Showing Lots of Butt On Getaway to France
Latto That's A-Latto Butt Sizzling Snaps in St. Tropez
Published
The only thing hotter than the Saint-Tropez sun?!? Latto's latest bikini photos from her super luxurious getaway!!!
The 27-year-old rapper first hit us with the 'turn around, stick it out' shot ... accompanied by another derriere-feature ... all while sailing the French Riviera.
Today, she dropped this biker-babe pic on her social media.
She looks super fine ... accessorizing with a Chanel beach bag ... and a pose that's melting in our memories.
Latto had a baby earlier this year, and she's got the after-pregnancy glow here.
Check out the gallery ... Latto's heatin' up!