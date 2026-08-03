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Rapper Latto Showing Lots of Butt On Getaway to France

Latto That's A-Latto Butt Sizzling Snaps in St. Tropez

By TMZ Staff
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Latto Hot Shots
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Buns Out In St. Tropez Launch Gallery

The only thing hotter than the Saint-Tropez sun?!? Latto's latest bikini photos from her super luxurious getaway!!!

The 27-year-old rapper first hit us with the 'turn around, stick it out' shot ... accompanied by another derriere-feature ... all while sailing the French Riviera.

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Today, she dropped this biker-babe pic on her social media.

She looks super fine ... accessorizing with a Chanel beach bag ... and a pose that's melting in our memories.

Latto had a baby earlier this year, and she's got the after-pregnancy glow here.

Check out the gallery ... Latto's heatin' up!

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