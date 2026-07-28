GloRilla Hot Shots To Toast Her 27th Birthday!

Get ready to practice your singing voice ... 'cause you'll be letting out some oohs and aahs with these GloRilla sexy snaps ... as we celebrate her 27th birthday.

The "Wanna Be" rapper is not shy about showing off her assets ... and we're sure you wanna be all over this gallery.

This glowing angel over here has given us a lot to feast our eyes on over the years ... we're talking nearly topless mirror shots, sexy ab gym pics, and more revealing snaps that show off her tattoos.