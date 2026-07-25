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Vacay Hot Spot 2026: France Is Serving Major Summer Vibes, See Pics

Vacay Hot Spot: Stars Flock To France

By TMZ Staff
Published
Stars In France
Launch Gallery
Bonjour! Launch Gallery

Oh, to be a celeb.

While the rest of us are dreaming of vacation, Hollywood is fueling up the private jets and jetting off to the hottest summer destination: France.

Check out the gallery 'cuz these serene snaps from France will make you dance! Parents-to-be Jake Miller and wife Brandi Miller snapped a sweet selfie under the Eiffel Tower, while Terry Crews flexed on the gram.

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Not to worry -- there's no shortage of bikini shots goin' down in France ... Heather Graham and Amelie Zilber threw up the thirst traps!

See ya overseas!

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