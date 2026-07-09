Kara Del Toro Rinses Off in Lake Como During Dreamy Summer Getaway
Kara Del Toro Watch Her Rinse Off In Lake Como
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Kara Del Toro is livin' it up in one of Hollywood's hottest vacation hotspots -- Lake Como -- and she's turning up the heat in Italy with a fresh batch of sexy snaps ... plus a very wet shower.
Rinse off with Kara and our smokin' hot photo gallery ... it's full of Italian amore.
The 32-year-old is no stranger to the selfie game. In one snap, Kara rocked a white frilly bikini while striking a suggestive pose. 😉
And in another snap, Kara kicked back on an inner tube in a two-piece that screams Lake Como luxury.
Oh, to be a celeb and travel the world ... at least you can escape with our sweet summer photo galleries!