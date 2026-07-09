Kara Del Toro Rinses Off in Lake Como During Dreamy Summer Getaway

Watch Her Rinse Off In Lake Como

Kara Del Toro is livin' it up in one of Hollywood's hottest vacation hotspots -- Lake Como -- and she's turning up the heat in Italy with a fresh batch of sexy snaps ... plus a very wet shower.

Rinse off with Kara and our smokin' hot photo gallery ... it's full of Italian amore.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to the selfie game. In one snap, Kara rocked a white frilly bikini while striking a suggestive pose. 😉

And in another snap, Kara kicked back on an inner tube in a two-piece that screams Lake Como luxury.