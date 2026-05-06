Kara Del Toro's Caribbean Getaway Heats Up, Bikini Pics Bring the Sizzle

Kara Del Toro is turning up the heat in paradise ... serving serious bikini body energy during her luxe Caribbean getaway to Canouan, St. Vincent.

Take a scroll through the gallery and soak in all the sun-drenched snaps ... Kara's striking pose after pose against the dreamy island backdrop ... though LBH nobody's looking at the scenery first.

Check out the gallery ... even when the bikini comes off and clothes go on, the vacation vibes stay fully intact -- with Kara rocking effortlessly chic fits, a bronzed glow and enough beach-goddess energy to make the rest of us jealous from afar.