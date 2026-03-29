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Kylie Jenner Puts Boobs On Display in Sexy Bikini Pics

Kylie Jenner Serves Jenner-ous Amount of Cleavage in Hot Bikini Shots!!!

By TMZ Staff
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Kylie Jenner Lounging Beachside
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Instagram / @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner has the internet in a full tizzy over her new eye-popping bikini pics, and believe us ... it's peak content!

The 28-year-old bombshell shared a series of vacation snaps Saturday where she rocked a tan-colored bikini, showing off her best assets.

Kneeling in the water in one pic, and splaying out in the sand in another -- Kylie gave us a sizzling view from all sides.

Click through the gallery for a Jenner-ous helping of KJ hot shots!

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