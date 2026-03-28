Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Assets In Sexy Photos Promoting Lip Butter

Check Out My New Lip Butter ... And My Boobs!

Kylie Jenner is doing what she does best ... showing off her assets, including her new lip product.

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The Kylie Cosmetics IG account shared pics of the 28-year-old founder spilling out of a form-fitting white mini-dress while applying her lip butter.

In the caption, the brand gave its marketing pitch, writing, "Soft shine for spring days. Buttery, warm, and effortless." Coupled with her sexy modeling pose, we reckon it's only a matter of time before the product is selling like hotcakes.

But cosmetics aren't the only thing Kylie is selling these days. Last week, Kylie put one of her beautiful homes on the market, listing it for a whopping $20,250,000. She was living in the Hidden Hills estate while her new house was under construction.