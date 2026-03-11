Kylie Jenner Gives Poker Tutorial In Just A Bra

Don't know how to play Texas Hold 'Em?? Kylie Jenner's here to help ... but fair warning -- ya might learn much from her tutorial for a couple of reasons.

The 28-year-old billionaire scrapped a top for just a bra to give a breakdown of the card game with Vanity Fair ... explaining she's become quite the fan of it after a trip with friends two years ago -- and she's now obsessed.

So why just a bra?? She claims it's her "normal poker outfit" ... which would make sense if she's trying to distract opponents.

Anywho, she goes through the 10 ways to win ... and for what it's worth, her fav is a flush -- five cards of the same suit in any order.

She also described her go-to poker night vibe -- a bunch of tequila, good tunes, sporting events on the tube and, of course, snacks. We take it her man, Timothée Chalamet, would be involved ... as she said they love to play at her Hidden Hills estate.

After getting that outta the way, Kylie then goes through how to actually play ... and all the strategy involved blah, blah, blah this isn't really why we're writing this article.

In all honesty, Kylie knows her stuff ... but she admitted she's prone to peeking at a cheat sheet from time to time.