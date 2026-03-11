Kylie Jenner Makes Rare Comments About Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner opened up like never before in a new interview with Vanity Fair ... and even gave some rare insight into her relationship with Timothée Chalamet!

In case you wanted to know how the makeup mogul and actor spend their time together ... they enjoy a night in playing poker at Kylie's sprawling Hidden Hills estate. She raved about her self-hosted poker nights with Timothée and his pals, saying she prefers playing with people who bet big.

Kylie also reportedly got "flustered" in a "charming" way when Vanity Fair brought up the "Dune" star shouting her out in his speech after winning the Critics' Choice Award for best actor for his leading role in "Marty Supreme." When asked if the PDA was "fun," she "blushed" and answered ... "Of course."

As you know, the 'Kardashians' star and Timothée have kept their relationship quite private aside from the rare public outings ... though Kylie has been supporting her man during this year's awards circuit and is expected to attend the Oscars with him like she did last year.

Of course, Kylie's relationship with the Oscar front-runner was just a short topic of her wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair -- she spoke about being a young mom, her future in filmmaking, and older sis Kendall Jenner even applauded her ability to maintain normalcy despite growing up in the public eye. And of course, we can't forget about Kylie Cosmetics -- the makeup brand that made her a pop culture icon.

Call her a nepo baby or not, she told Vanity Fair she put $250,000 of her own money into starting her makeup brand ... and even defied her famous momager Kris Jenner's suggested marketing strategy -- ignoring her plea for traditional ads and deciding to simply post on Instagram.