West Wilson Admits to Kyle Cooke He's Loved Amanda for a 'Very Long Time'

West Wilson came clean about his true feelings for Amanda Batula ... admitting to Kyle Cooke he's loved her for a "very long time."

#SummerHouse: The Aftermath episode airs Next Tuesday at 8/7c on Bravo! 👀



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The jaw-dropping moment will air in a surprise "Summer House" episode next week that Bravo announced after the third and final part of the Season 10 reunion aired Tuesday night. During the honest chat, Kyle specifically asks West if he feels the "L" word for this estranged wife ... and that's when West shares the truth.

He warns Kyle that the truth "could be possibly hurtful," but Kyle wants to hear it. That's when he opens up, admitting ... "I do love her and have for a very, very long time."

Interestingly enough, Kyle tells West he owes his ex, Meija Moreno, an apology -- the pair dated for over a year until West and Amanda made their relationship official this spring. During the reunion, Meija said she thought she and West were exclusive during their relationship.

But, West claimed he told her last fall he was seeing other girls, adding ... "I've been not clear with a zillion women that I've dated prior to this." He also admitted to "secretively" dating her.

As you know, there were rumblings that Kyle and Amanda were dating in early March, and they confirmed their romance in a joint statement on March 31. West said at the reunion he stopped seeing other women once they revealed their relationship.