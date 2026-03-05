Kylie Jenner's Sprinter Brand Looks to Be Pivoting From Booze Toward Health

Kylie Jenner might be staging an intervention for her brand Sprinter ... because it seems she's trading vodka seltzers for nutritional shakes in the company's portfolio.

Here's the deal ... after fans began to speculate Jenner was breaking up with the brand -- which launched almost exactly 2 years ago -- the mogul came out and posted the brand's logo onto her Instagram story, writing, "We've been working honey." The company then scrubbed their social media.

Kylie doubled down on the mystery by dropping a video of her hand pouring a powdered substance into a water bottle and tagging Sprinter's account.

While Kylie hasn't officially said what she's doing with the brand ... we did some snooping and found the company has filed for a ton of trademarks in the last few weeks.

These trademarks cover numerous products including dietary and nutritional supplements, supplement shakes, supplement energy bars, vitamins ... and several different kinds of powders for making energy drinks, sports beverages, non-alcoholic cocktail mixes.

Kylie's obviously super health-conscious ... so, it's not surprising to see her take Sprinter away from the oversaturated market of vodka seltzers.