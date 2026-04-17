Chloe Veitch Brings the Heat in Green Bikini on Chic Boat Ride

How on God's Green Earth Can You Look This Good???

Chloe Veitch might have woken up the green-eyed monster in many fans ... because she inspired some envy in this gorgeous green bikini!

The model and media personality shared pics on a boat which perfectly matched her ensemble -- like a salad-colored Barbie doll riding around in her accessory vehicle.

Veitch has a massive grin on her face in the pics ... arching her body to show off more of her impressive bod as she floated near a bridge.

She captioned the photos with a joke at her own expense ... writing, "Looking like a pastel smeg toaster."

We'd think Veitch's 1.7 million followers didn't think "toaster" when they looked at her ... actually, we doubt they thought much at all -- because this looks is one which totally floors ya.