Chloe Veitch Brings the Heat in Green Bikini on Chic Boat Ride
Chloe Veitch How on God's Green Earth Can You Look This Good???
Chloe Veitch might have woken up the green-eyed monster in many fans ... because she inspired some envy in this gorgeous green bikini!
The model and media personality shared pics on a boat which perfectly matched her ensemble -- like a salad-colored Barbie doll riding around in her accessory vehicle.
Veitch has a massive grin on her face in the pics ... arching her body to show off more of her impressive bod as she floated near a bridge.
She captioned the photos with a joke at her own expense ... writing, "Looking like a pastel smeg toaster."
We'd think Veitch's 1.7 million followers didn't think "toaster" when they looked at her ... actually, we doubt they thought much at all -- because this looks is one which totally floors ya.
Bottom line ... Chloe's a mean, green modeling machine!