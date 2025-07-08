'Too Hot To Handle?!' -- Chloe Veitch Surges Temps In Plaid Bikini

There's a reason Chloe Veitch won "Too Hot To Handle" -- just center in on her most recent bikini photo shoot!

Check it out, the English model and media personality -- who hosted Netflix's dating show "Sneaky Links" -- shimmied out of her go-to short dresses and into a red-hot plaid bikini.

Up in the Hollywood Hills, Chloe was (literally) livin' life on the edge -- seen here with her derrière out n' about on the edge of an infinity pool.

The 26-year-old brought her tatted-bod back to cooler temps and snapped a cool n' casual pic, before heading out for some more scorchin' hot shots ...