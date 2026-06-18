Roll Up On These Stars Who Love Sushi -- Happy Sushi Day
International Sushi Day Roll Up On These Sushi-Loving Stars ... Shrimply The Best 🍱
Published
It's International Sushi Day, so we're serving up celebs who love getting their sushi fix with some fishy photos and pix!
Meg Thee Stallion looked like a reel catch posing with her rolls ... Hannah Godwin and her fresh finds are soy happy together ... and Kara Del Toro's seductive snap is giving, "Miso Fine!"
Looking for your
soulmate soymate? Check out the gallery!