'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran Spices Up Italian Vacation With Tiny Bikini

Jenn Tran may need to hop in the Mediterranean Sea to cool off ... because she's looking smoking hot during her trip to Sicily!!!

The 'Bachelorette' star posted pics from Taormina -- a popular tourist spot on the island's eastern coast -- flaunting her impressive sexy and putting on a cheeky display in a thong-style bikini.

The views she posted from the resort are stunning too, BTW ... though it's quite difficult to take your eyes off Jenn's body.

In another snap posted from the vacation, Jenn switched out the bikini for a Victoria's Secret underwear set ... and she looked great in that too.

As you know ... Jenn has been unlucky in love recently -- with the flames she found on two different reality shows going out quickly.