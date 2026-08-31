Kylie Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Has Worst Dance Moves in Family

Play video content Video: Kylie Jenner Roasts Kim Kardashian’s Dance Moves Youtube/Kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian may have plenty of talents ... but according to Kylie Jenner, dancing ain't one of 'em.

Kylie gave her big sis the unwanted title in a video posted to her YouTube channel Sunday, where daughter Stormi and son Aire took over interviewing duties.

Play video content 1/5/23 Video: Kim Kardashian, North West Dance to Taylor Swift Song in Tik Tok Video

Stormi asked her mom, "Who has the worst dance moves in the family?" ... and Kylie didn't exactly struggle to come up with an answer.

Kylie replied ... "Probably your auntie Kiki -- I think she would be okay with me saying that."

Of course, Kim actually has some experience on the dance floor ... competing on "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2008, though she and partner Mark Ballas were eliminated pretty early in the competition.

So, Kylie may have some history on her side with this one ... and she seemed pretty confident Kim wouldn't take the jab personally.