Kylie Jenner Says Kim Kardashian Has Worst Dance Moves in Family
Kylie Jenner on Kim Kardashian Sorry Sis, You Can't Dance!!!
Kim Kardashian may have plenty of talents ... but according to Kylie Jenner, dancing ain't one of 'em.
Kylie gave her big sis the unwanted title in a video posted to her YouTube channel Sunday, where daughter Stormi and son Aire took over interviewing duties.
Stormi asked her mom, "Who has the worst dance moves in the family?" ... and Kylie didn't exactly struggle to come up with an answer.
Kylie replied ... "Probably your auntie Kiki -- I think she would be okay with me saying that."
Of course, Kim actually has some experience on the dance floor ... competing on "Dancing with the Stars" back in 2008, though she and partner Mark Ballas were eliminated pretty early in the competition.
So, Kylie may have some history on her side with this one ... and she seemed pretty confident Kim wouldn't take the jab personally.
As for whether Kim agrees with the ranking ... Auntie Kiki might have to dust off those ballroom moves and prove Kylie wrong.