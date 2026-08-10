Kylie Jenner Scorches 29th Birthday ... With Hot Shots Galore

Rise and shine y'all ... it's Kylie Jenner's last year in her 20s, so you already know we refreshed her hot shots gallery ... it's time for a 29th birthday ball!!!

Check out the gallery -- pink latex, camo bikinis and white-hot swimwear ... King Kylie's been serving looks all summer long ... and she's checking all the thirst trap boxes here.

You better tie up any loose ends from the weekend, 'cause this Jenner's got bikini strings everywhere, and she's leaving little to the imagination.