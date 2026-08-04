Kardashians Granted Long-Term Protection Against Man Allegedly Obsessed With Kylie

The Kardashian family was granted a years-long restraining order against a man they say was freaking them out ... and posed a serious danger.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered a 3-year protection order against Kyle Robert DeWick -- a Colorado man Kris Jenner previously described as a "stalker" with "no relationship whatsoever" to her or her family.

The order protects Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney, Rob, and Kris ... and it says DeWick must stay at least 100 yards away from all of them. He is also to have zero contact -- physical, digital, phone or snail mail -- with any of the family.

A temporary restraining order was granted in late May ... and now it's been extended for a few years.

In a sworn declaration, Kris previously said security personnel informed her DeWick first landed on the family's radar back in 2021 ... after allegedly making repeated visits to Kylie's residence.

Kris says he believed she had somehow encouraged him to pursue Kylie and even propose to her -- something Kris flatly denies.

The momager also claimed the man has a violent criminal history, including a violent assault -- and said he recently contacted real estate agents connected to family properties, touring homes near where family members live.