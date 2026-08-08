Kylie Jenner Shows Off Skintight Dress, Bikini Cake from Pre-Birthday Celebration

Kylie Jenner's serving up birthday cake a little early ... and before we get to the dessert, check out that skintight pink mini!

The soon-to-be 29-year-old poured herself into the plunging hot pink dress for a princess kitty-themed pre-birthday bash Friday ... putting her curves and plenty of cleavage on display, with fluffy feather heels to complete the look.

Play video content Video: Kylie Jenner Posts Bikini Cake at Pre-Birthday Celebration Instagram/@kyliejenner

As for the actual cake ... the dessert table was loaded with sugary eye candy ... including a gem-covered sweet treat and a bikini body cake with "Happy Birthday Kylie" across the stomach and "MEOW" covering the bottoms -- purr-fectly on theme.

Kylie wasn't done playing dress-up, either ... she added a tiara and even more pink feathers to complete her princess kitty transformation.