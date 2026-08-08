Kylie Jenner Shows Off Skintight Dress, Bikini Cake from Pre-Birthday Celebration
Kylie Jenner Ready to Purr-ty Like a Princess!!!
Kylie Jenner's serving up birthday cake a little early ... and before we get to the dessert, check out that skintight pink mini!
The soon-to-be 29-year-old poured herself into the plunging hot pink dress for a princess kitty-themed pre-birthday bash Friday ... putting her curves and plenty of cleavage on display, with fluffy feather heels to complete the look.
As for the actual cake ... the dessert table was loaded with sugary eye candy ... including a gem-covered sweet treat and a bikini body cake with "Happy Birthday Kylie" across the stomach and "MEOW" covering the bottoms -- purr-fectly on theme.
Kylie wasn't done playing dress-up, either ... she added a tiara and even more pink feathers to complete her princess kitty transformation.
Kylie doesn't officially turn 29 until Monday ... but she's clearly not waiting to dig in.