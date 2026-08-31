Mel Gibson Catches Heat For Allegedly Mocking Deaf Interpreter at Canadian Fan Expo

Mel Gibson is catching heat for allegedly mocking a deaf American Sign Language interpreter -- and it was all caught on video.

Check it out ... Mel is first introduced by moderator Liam Crowley at Saturday's Fan Expo Canada in Toronto, and then the actor walks out onstage behind an interpreter doing sign language for deaf people in the crowd.

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As you can see, Mel turns to the audience and does a little sign language himself before he heads over to Crowley to shake hands and sit down opposite the moderator.

Crowley doesn't seem taken aback by Mel flashing quick hand gestures behind the interpreter's back -- but others on social media had a much different take after viewing the video. Under a post on X, one person wrote, "This is despicable!" and another called him "a gross human being."

Several other people in the comments wanted to gather more information before jumping to a conclusion that Mel was making fun of the interpreter.

On X, another critic posted a short clip of the moment Mel did his hand gestures, and then wrote, "This kind of tracks given Mel's track record with racist and misogynistic views."