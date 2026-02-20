Mel Gibson Not Working With Excommunicated Archbishop on 'Christ' Film

Mel Gibson and a controversial archbishop chopped it up during a visit to the set of "The Resurrection of the Christ" ... but there's no consulting going on, TMZ has learned.

Here's the deal ... a Friday report stated excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò is a consultant on Mel's follow-up to his blockbuster "The Passion of the Christ." It was a shocking development to some, given that Viganò was booted by the Vatican in 2024 for refusing to recognize Pope Francis’ authority.

A source close to 'Resurrection' production tells TMZ … Viganò is NOT a consultant on the film. Viganò visited the set, and the two conversed … but that’s the extent of their relationship. Viganò posted some snaps of his set visit, which likely kicked the rumors into high gear.

Viganò made headlines for his disdain for Pope Francis and his support of President Trump, among other controversial stances, like being a critic of gay rights.

Mel's been in Rome since last summer ... working hard on "The Resurrection of the Christ" ... the follow-up to his 2004 biblical epic, "The Passion of the Christ" -- but this time, Jaakko Ohtonen is playing Jesus.