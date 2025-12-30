Mel Gibson and longtime partner Rosalind Ross have separated ... TMZ has learned.

The split comes after 9 years and one child together. The two quietly uncoupled about a year ago ... TMZ has confirmed. People was first to report the breakup.

The two began dating in 2014 after meeting through mutual friends.

In January, they lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires, but no one was injured, and their animals were safely evacuated.