Mel Gibson and Longtime Partner Rosalind Ross Have Separated

By TMZ Staff
Published
Mel Gibson and longtime partner Rosalind Ross have separated ... TMZ has learned.

The split comes after 9 years and one child together. The two quietly uncoupled about a year ago ... TMZ has confirmed. People was first to report the breakup.

The two began dating in 2014 after meeting through mutual friends.

In January, they lost their Malibu home in the Los Angeles wildfires, but no one was injured, and their animals were safely evacuated.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross Happier Times
The estranged couple will reportedly continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son, Lars.

