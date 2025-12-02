Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner's Wife Jillian Lauren Shriner Files for Divorce

Busy year for Weezer bassist Scott Shriner and his wife Jillian Lauren Shriner ... she had that violent incident with cops, and now she's filed for divorce.

Jillian booked it to court Tuesday and filed to divorce Scott after 20 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Jillian is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She says the date of separation is TBD.

Jillian and Scott have two minor children ... one is 17 and the other is 13 ... and she's seeking joint legal and physical custody.

She's also asking for spousal support and checked the box to block the court's ability to award Scott spousal support.

It's unclear if there is a prenup involved.

As we reported ... back in April, Jillian allegedly pointed and fired a gun at officers who were looking for a suspect near her Eagle Rock home. Jillian was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, but was later charged with assault and negligent discharge of a firearm.