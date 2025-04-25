Weezer Bassist's Wife Seen With Gun on Police Body Cam Before She's Shot

Play video content LAPD

Jillian Lauren Shriner's got a gun in her hand, pacing around her backyard before being shot by police in a hail of bullets ... and it's all on video.

LAPD just released footage -- including police body cam video -- from this month's intense interaction with the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner... a showdown that featured guns drawn, shots fired and Jillian arrested for the attempted murder of a cop.

Surveillance video from the Shriners' house in L.A. shows Jillian going into her backyard with a handgun in one hand ... as law enforcement scours the area for an unrelated hit-and-run suspect that fled into her neighborhood.

Cops also shared body cam footage showing officers confronting Jillian ... yelling at her to drop her weapon as they point their guns at her from behind a fence separating her yard from her neighbor's ... and then shooting at her.

LAPD says Jillian ignored repeated commands to drop her weapon ... and they claim she fired her gun at cops.

Multiple shots were fired, but the video doesn't clearly show who all is shooting ... though police definitely squeezed off a good amount of shots ... with Jillian being struck by gunfire before going back inside her home.

Police released surveillance footage they claim shows Jillian "racking gun, pointing it, and firing at officers" ... it should be noted, the timestamp on her home surveillance camera appears to be about 2 minutes off the timestamp from cops' body cam when they open fire -- which makes sense since they're not connected.

A 911 call made from Jillian's house -- believed to be from a babysitter at the house who was later detained along with Jillian -- after the shooting is also featured here ... and it sounds like Jillian didn't know the people on the other side of the fence were cops.

LAPD says an hour after the shooting, Jillian emerged from her home and was arrested and booked for attempted murder of a peace officer ... and video shows pics of her gunshot wounds.