Mel Gibson Goofs Off While Dining in Rome and Working on New Film
Mel Gibson I'll Have Amore Pasta ... While I'm in Rome Working on 'Passion' Project!!!
Mel Gibson was hamming it up for the cameras -- or should it be prosciutto? -- dining solo in Rome while working on his latest film project.
Mel was snapped on Thursday enjoying some delicious-looking pasta ... and proceeded to goof off -- as you can clearly see -- when he noticed he was being photographed.
A source close to Mel tells TMZ ... He's in Rome for pre-production of "Resurrection of the Christ" -- which is the follow-up to his 2004 biblical epic, "The Passion of the Christ."
As we reported ... Mel was recently in the news when a straw poll showed he was a popular candidate to run for California governor ... but a source close to the actor told us he's not interested in politics -- although he's flattered by the results.
Sure seems like Mel is in a great mood as he readies to make Amore films!