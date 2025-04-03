Mel Gibson Getting Gun Rights Restored by Trump's Justice Department

Trump Allows Him to Have Guns Again

Mel Gibson is having his right to bear arms restored ... and his support for President Trump sounds like it's playing a big role.

Trump's Justice Department is going to allow Mel to own guns again despite him pleading no contest in 2011 to a battery charge involving his former girlfriend, a legal issue that made it impossible for him to buy firearms ... according to the New York Times.

Mel is one of 10 people with convictions who are getting back their gun rights, the NYT reported Thursday, and Mel's inclusion sparked a fierce debate at the top of the Justice Department ... a disagreement that allegedly resulted in a couple firings.

The former U.S. pardon attorney, Elizabeth G. Oyer, was reportedly fired earlier this month after she opposed restoring actor Mel's gun rights ... according to NBC News. Oyer told the Times she was told to change her stance on Gibson because he "has a personal relationship with President Trump."

The NYT reports Attorney General Pam Bondi ultimately signed off on Mel getting his gun rights returned.

Mel reportedly tried to buy a weapon in Nevada but was denied because of the battery case .... but now the feds are giving him the green light to stay strapped.