Mel Gibson in 'Braveheart' Makeup, Holds 'Sexiest Man' Cup in 'Flight Risk' Promos

Mel Gibson clearly brought energy to the "Flight Risk" set as director ... emanating the intensity of his iconic character William Wallace in a promo pushing his newest film -- face paint and all.

Two promotional clips were recently released to promote the new flick starring Mark Wahlberg, Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery ... and, in one he tells his actors that more is more -- so, they gotta give it all they got.

Gibson, in his director's chair, then picks up a sword when he means to grab his megaphone ... jokingly slicing his hand open on the sharp blade.

In the next shot, he's ditched the sword for an axe ... before suddenly showing half his face covered in blue paint -- an obvious reference to his starring role in the flick "Braveheart."

He also drinks out of a "1985 Sexiest Man Alive" cup ... just to remind everyone of his glory days.

Lionsgate -- the production company behind the film -- released another promo too ... with the basic joke being Gibson says "hit your mark," but Dockery hears "Hit Mark," and starts wailing away on Wahlberg.

The promos were meant to help "Flight Risk" reach the top of the box office ... and, it worked pretty well -- 'cause it topped the charts in its opening weekend by grabbing $12 million. It's Gibson's first time directing since the 2016 movie "Hacksaw Ridge."