Mel Gibson Packs On PDA With Italian Actress Antonella Salvucci In Rome

Mel Gibson and a smoking hot Italian actress in Rome?!? That's amore!!!

Check out these new photos of Mel packing on the PDA with Italian celeb Antonella Salvucci during a romantic outing in the Eternal City.

Mel and Antonella are making out, hugging, embracing, and otherwise all over each other ... venturing around the city like a couple long-lost lovers.

The pair kicked things off with a seafood dinner at Micalusi-Real Fish before Antonella took Mel on a late-night tour of Rome ... including a stop at a famous panoramic viewpoint, The Zodiac. Romans call it "lover's driveway" ... basically the Italian version of a make-out point.

Mel and Antonella didn't end their night there ... they also smooched near the iconic Fontanone, the fountain on Gianicolo Hill, before eventually returning to their hotel.