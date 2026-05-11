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Mel Gibson Packs On PDA With Italian Actress Antonella Salvucci In Rome

Mel Gibson Finds Amore In Rome With Italian Actress

By TMZ Staff
Published
Mel Gibson Antonella Salvucci in Rome Backgrid
Backgrid

Mel Gibson and a smoking hot Italian actress in Rome?!? That's amore!!!

Check out these new photos of Mel packing on the PDA with Italian celeb Antonella Salvucci during a romantic outing in the Eternal City.

Mel Gibson Antonella Salvucci in Rome Backgrid 2
Backgrid

Mel and Antonella are making out, hugging, embracing, and otherwise all over each other ... venturing around the city like a couple long-lost lovers.

The pair kicked things off with a seafood dinner at Micalusi-Real Fish before Antonella took Mel on a late-night tour of Rome ... including a stop at a famous panoramic viewpoint, The Zodiac. Romans call it "lover's driveway" ... basically the Italian version of a make-out point.

Mel Gibson Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Mel Gibson Through The Years Launch Gallery
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Mel and Antonella didn't end their night there ... they also smooched near the iconic Fontanone, the fountain on Gianicolo Hill, before eventually returning to their hotel.

No word on how serious this coupling is ... but it looks like Mel had a "bene" time!!!

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