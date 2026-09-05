Aubrey Plaza Sells Marital Home for $4.4 Million After Husband's Death

Aubrey Plaza has sold the Los Angeles home she shared with her late husband, filmmaker Jeff Baena ... TMZ has learned.

Property records obtained by TMZ show the property closed Friday for $4.375 million, meaning Aubrey sold it for less than the $4.7 million she and Jeff paid in October 2022.

The sale comes as Aubrey starts a new chapter with actor Christopher Abbott. Sources with direct knowledge previously told TMZ the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in late July. Aubrey was recently seen holding the newborn in New York City after attending Christopher's final performance in "Death of a Salesman."

The Spanish-style compound originally hit the market last year for $6.5 million before being pulled just days before Christmas. It was later relisted for $5.75 million.

The private, double-lot property features 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a wine cellar, pool, steam room, and screening room.

As we reported, Jeff died by suicide at the home in January 2025. Aubrey and Jeff had been separated since September 2024, when they began taking time apart.