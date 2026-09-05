Dolly Parton's Sister Slams 'Endless Misinformation' After Singer's Death

Dolly Parton's sister Stella Parton is calling out the "stampede of endless misinformation" circulating online following the country music icon's death.

Stella shared an emotional statement on Instagram Friday, thanking those who have shown "genuine" support and love to her family as they grieve.

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The 77-year-old said she will be okay "in time," but explained she's mourning in her “own personal way.”

Stella said grieving in the public eye has made the process especially difficult for the Parton family.

"Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers," she wrote. "There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted every day and it’s been challenging to absorb and ignore."

Stella did not specify which misinformation she was referring to but said people who exploit the tragedies of others will eventually move on to the next news cycle.

She also reminded fans of how much Dolly loved them, saying that her late sister would be "delighted" by the outpouring of love for their family.

As we reported ... Dolly died August 25 at age 80 following a private battle with cancer.