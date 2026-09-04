Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Restored After Vandalism

Dolly Parton's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been restored after it was vandalized ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained photos showing Dolly's star looking good as new Friday, with her name fully intact. A turquoise butterfly has also been placed over the center medallion, while flowers and other tributes surround the star.

The butterfly is a fitting tribute ... Dolly has long used the insect as a personal and career symbol because of her connection to nature. She's said she felt connected to butterflies ever since chasing them as a child in Tennessee's Smoky Mountains.

As we reported ... someone scratched Dolly's name off the star Monday, shortly after her death at age 80 following a brief battle with cancer.

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, previously told TMZ the star needed to cure for three days before crews could return to polish it Friday morning.

Martinez also said Dolly's family was not responsible for the repairs. The Hollywood Historic Trust, a nonprofit organization, maintains and repairs the stars along the Walk of Fame.

We were told repair costs vary depending on the damage, and the Trust uses the same construction company that creates the stars to handle repairs.