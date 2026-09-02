Dolly Parton’s Repaired Walk of Fame Star Will Be Unveiled Friday After Vandalism

Dolly Parton's vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame star will be fixed by Friday ... TMZ has learned.

Ana Martinez, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, tells TMZ ... the star needs to cure for three days before crews return to polish it Friday morning.

Martinez says Dolly's family is not responsible for the repairs. The Hollywood Historic Trust, a nonprofit organization, maintains and repairs the stars along the Walk of Fame.

We're told repair costs vary depending on the damage, and the Trust uses the same construction company that creates the stars to handle repairs.

As we reported ... Dolly's star already had cracks before someone scratched it up Monday. Repairs had been scheduled for Tuesday before the vandalism was reported.

A fan posted on social media who was visiting the star that Dolly's name had been scratched off. The star was dedicated in Dolly's honor in 1984.