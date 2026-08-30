Dolly Parton Honored With Emotional Tribute Night at Grand Ole Opry

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The Grand Ole Opry paid tribute to Dolly Parton Saturday night ... bringing together country stars for an emotional celebration of the late icon's life and legacy.

The Opry dedicated its regularly scheduled Saturday night show to Parton, honoring her decades-long connection to the legendary Nashville institution and her enormous impact on country music.

According to a press release, a portion of every ticket sold for the show will be donated to Parton's Imagination Library, the literacy program that has become one of her most enduring philanthropic legacies.

Among the night's performers was Carly Pearce, who got her start at Dollywood and was personally invited by Parton to become an Opry member in 2021. Pearce performed "Those Memories of You" while marking her fifth anniversary as an Opry member.

Kathy Mattea performed "Jolene" in Parton's memory, while Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle teamed up for "Just Someone I Used to Know." Dan Tyminski also dedicated "Smile When You're Alone" to Parton, saying her voice would have been perfect for the song.

The tribute featured several other performances, including T. Graham Brown singing "Beulah Land," Belle Frantz making her Opry debut with "Where No One Stands Alone," Channing Wilson performing "My Tennessee Mountain Home" and Parton's niece, Jada Star, singing "The Orchard."

The stars then gathered for a massive finale, performing Parton's classic "9 to 5." Opry member Jelly Roll made a surprise appearance, joining the group onstage. The evening ended with an emotional video of Parton performing "I Will Always Love You," as the performers and backstage guests watched together.

As we previously reported, Dolly died last week at the age of 80. The news came as a shock, with sources telling us she had been hospitalized in Nashville after dealing with health problems.

Parton's death marked the end of a career spanning more than six decades. She had been a member of the Grand Ole Opry for more than 50 years and left an enormous mark on music, entertainment and philanthropy.