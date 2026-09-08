We Still Love You, Eviction Drama Be Damned

Play video content Video: Kyle Richards Says She Still Loves Sister Kim After Eviction Drama LionsShareNews/BACKGRID

Kyle Richards is speaking out about where things stand with her sister Kim Richards after their eviction drama ... and apparently there's no bad blood between the siblings, even though Kyle kicked Kim out of a condo.

The 'RHOBH' star told a photog Tuesday at LAX that Kim is currently "doing okay" and "better" than when Kyle sued her back in January 2025 ... when she demanded her older sister vacate Kyle's 2-bedroom Encino condo.

Kyle said her older sis "has a big family that loves her very much."

The reality star's kind words come just weeks after Kim was spotted barefoot in the park ... literally.

We broke the story ... Kim was seen in a rare public sighting towards the end of August, letting one of her dogs hang out while painting on a park bench in Santa Monica.

While the photo might be a cause for concern, sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that everything's good ... and that Kyle even helped Kim get a new place in the neighborhood near the beach.

As we first reported ... Kim is not only on great terms with her four kids -- Brooke, Whitney, Chad and Kimberly -- but they also hang out all the time.

Based on what Kyle's saying here, last year's lawsuit -- which Kim never responded to before a default judgment forced her to leave the condo for good -- is officially a thing of the past.