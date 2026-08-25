'RHOBH' Alum Kim Richards' Four Kids Remain Close Amid Recent Struggles

Kim Richards' recent public outing in Santa Monica may have raised eyebrows ... but TMZ has learned there's no cause for concern about her relationship with her family.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kim has a great relationship with all four of her kids ... Brooke, Whitney, Chad and Kimberly and talks to them all the time. Our sources say she sees her kids often, and all four still live in Los Angeles.

As we reported, Kim was recently photographed sitting on a park bench near the Santa Monica Pier in California, wearing a cowboy hat and a loose red dress, with one tan boot on and her other foot bare.

The image sparked questions about Kim's living situation, but sources familiar with the situation told us she's not homeless. We're told her sister Kyle Richards helped Kim secure a place in the Santa Monica area near the beach.