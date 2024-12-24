Kim Richards Has Mental Health Evaluation Over Odd Behavior While Talking to Cops

Kim Richards made an unusual call to the police over the weekend which prompted cops to respond and perform an evaluation on Kim ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum was visited by LAPD on Sunday afternoon at a house owned by her sister, Kyle Richards.

Cops say Kim told police someone had taken her cat -- only to later return it -- before she began rambling about ongoing issues with Kyle.

This behavior set off alarm bells for officers at the scene ... who called the mental health team to come and evaluate the 60-year-old.

After speaking with Richards, we're told the mental health evaluation team determined Kim did not meet the criteria for an involuntary hold because they felt she didn't represent a harm to herself or others.

Paramedics were also dispatched to Richards’ residence but departed shortly after, and no one required medical transport. We're told cops took no further action regarding the cat complaint.

We broke the story ... Kim was put on a psych hold back in September after sources told us cops were called to an L.A.-area Hilton Hotel.

We're told Kim was incoherent when officers arrived, but she refused to leave when asked -- and was ultimately put on a 5150.

Cops showed up to a house owned by Kyle later that month ... with concerned neighbors calling in hopes to get Kim removed from the home. Law enforcement sources say Kyle told them she didn't want Kim in the house either.

At the time, sources told us the Richards family had cut off all contact with Kim in hopes of jarring her back to sobriety because they worry for her very survival. As far as we know, they're still not on speaking terms.