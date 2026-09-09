Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Claims His Mom Sold Off L.A. Mansion Amid Family Feud

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow, Tenisha Warner, is taking shots at the late actor's mom, Pamela Warner, as they continue to duke it out over his estate ... and she's got a bone to pick over a real estate transaction.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Tenisha insists Malcolm never meant to purposely leave Tenisha or their daughter MacKenzie out of the family trust.

Tenisha claims Malcolm intended to leave his family's California home to Tenisha and MacKenzie, but says his mother Pamela instead sold the home and put the cash in the trust.

In her filing, Tenisha claims the home was where MacKenzie "developed the core memories of her father."

Real estate records show a home in Studio City, California, that Malcolm owned when he died was sold in May 2026 for $1.6 million.

Tenisha also disputes Pamela's claims that she refused to settle with her in the estate battle … claiming she only refused to "capitulate to unfair pressure and tactics."

Tenisha admits Pamela offered her and her daughter a Georgia home … but claims it has a $700K mortgage on it and is no substitute for providing for MacKenzie from Malcolm's estate.

Tenisha claims Pamela stopped using Malcolm's estate funds to pay her monthly bills … and says she put her career on hold to take care of MacKenzie and support Malcolm's career during his life. She insists Malcolm meant to take care of her.

As TMZ first reported, the family drama started after Tenisha filed suit against Pamela, asking the court to add MacKenzie to the trust.

Pamela eventually went around Tenisha and made a deal with MacKenzie's court-appointed guardian … who reached a settlement that will provide for MacKenzie to receive millions.