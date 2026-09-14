Car Influencer James Wehr Dies in Fiery Crash in California

After Crashed Car Goes Up In Flames

James Wehr -- a popular car influencer -- died in Irvine, California, Sunday after his McLaren sports vehicle went up in flames following a crash, according to police and media reports.

Wehr was reportedly behind the wheel of the 2019 McLaren going at a high rate of speed early Sunday morning when he lost control of the car and hit a curb, then plowed into a tree, killing him and a passenger.

Play video content Video: Video Shows Aftermath of Deadly Crash Involving Influencer James Wehr Miles Madison/CountyNews.TV

Irvine PD officers responded to a call of a "vehicle fire" along with Orange County firefighters, who extinguished the blaze. When the smoke cleared, police found the bodies of Wehr and the unidentified passenger inside.

South OC Cars and Coffee, owned by Wehr and his dad, Simon, announced Wehr's death on Instagram, calling him their "darling son." A photo accompanied the IG post, showing Wehr and his father smiling with their arms around each other.

James' wife, Emma, also shared an emotional post, calling him "genuinely one of the best people I've had the pleasure of knowing."

Wehr was 27.