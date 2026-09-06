Beloved Dog Influencer Tucker Budzyn Dies After Cancer Diagnosis

Play video content Video: Tucker Instagram/@tuckerbudzyn

Tucker Budzyn, the Golden Retriever who became a massive social media sensation, has died at 8-years-old ... just days after his owner revealed he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Tucker’s owner, Courtney Budzyn, announced his death in an emotional video posted Saturday -- revealed the beloved pooch died unexpectedly on Wednesday.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Courtney had revealed Tucker’s cancer diagnosis just days earlier, explaining that the lymphoma had affected his intestines. She said he initially responded well to treatment and had reached partial remission.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

However, Tucker’s condition suddenly worsened when a hole developed in his intestines in an area affected by the cancer, causing an infection. Despite veterinary treatment, he died shortly afterward.

Tucker amassed millions of followers through his funny, expressive videos and became one of the internet’s best-known dogs -- gaining almost 12 million followers on TikTok.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Courtney said Tucker continued swimming, playing and enjoying his favorite activities during his final days. Fans have since flooded his social media accounts with tributes.

Tucker was 8.