Influencer Dead at 27 After Alleged Cosmetic Procedure Goes Wrong

Influencer Olivia Oras is dead after an alleged cosmetic procedure went terribly wrong ... and now cops are investigating her death as aggravated manslaughter.

The Finnish social media star died September 3 after losing consciousness under anesthesia at a private clinic in Helsinki, according to her parents.

Olivia was rushed to Helsinki University Hospital before the procedure even began ... but she was later pronounced dead.

Her family filed a police report, and Helsinki police confirmed Monday they've opened an aggravated manslaughter investigation.

Cops say the case is still in its early stages, and no arrests have been announced.

Olivia built a following online as a teenager and appeared in the 2016 documentary "The Perfect Selfie," which documented a year and a half of her life and explored her relationship with social media and her growing following.

She later launched a nonprofit supporting pulmonary disease research and worked with several tech and wellness companies.

Olivia was only 27.