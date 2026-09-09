Anna Kepner’s Stepbrother's Parents Duke It Out In Court Ahead Of Murder Trial

The parents of Anna Kepner’s stepbrother Timothy Hudson are calling each other out in court … as they prepare for their son to go to trial for murder ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Timothy’s mom, Shauntel Hudson, claims his dad, Thomas Hudson, has not paid all of his court-ordered child support.

In the filing, Shauntel says Thomas agreed to pay $2,129 per month in support for their three kids ... which went down to $1,732 once child support terminated for one child ... and then reduced to $1,092 when it was down to just one kid.

Shauntel says their eldest child turned 18 in October 2025, but the other two kids live primarily with her due to their "strained relationship" with their father. Timothy has been in federal custody since June 15, 2026.

In her petition, Shauntel claims there were several months when Thomas did not pay a dime in support. She also says she believes Thomas is making significantly more than her … and wants the support amounts to be reevaluated.

Thomas denied his ex’s description of a "strained relationship" with his kids and her claim that he is making a substantial amount more than his ex.

The judge has yet to rule.