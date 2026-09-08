Governor Gavin Newsom Slams Donald Trump For Allegedly Telling Fake 9/11 Story

Donald Trump is telling an "absolutely disgusting" lie about where he was on 9/11 ... so says California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Here's the deal ... at an event honoring 9/11 emergency responders on Tuesday, POTUS repeated a story he's told about his own experience on New York City's dark day.

Play video content Video: Governor Gavin Newsom Blasts Donald Trump Over Alleged False 9/11 Story

According to DJT ... he was at the U.S. Steel Building -- about a quarter-mile from Ground Zero -- on 9/11. He says two firefighters picked him up outside the building and ran him away from the area, which the president joked repeatedly is no easy task given his size.

While President Trump swears it's a true story, Governor Newsom is calling BS ... with his press office firing off on X, "An absolutely disgusting thing to lie about."

Worth noting here ... Trump actually called into the local television station WWOR-TV from his office at Trump Tower on 9/11, which is uptown from Ground Zero, about 4 miles away.

During the interview, he said, "I have a window that looks directly at the World Trade Center. I saw this huge explosion. I was with a group of people. I really couldn’t even believe it."

If he watched the attack through his window, as he said on the day of the attack, then it's unlikely he would've been at the U.S. Steel Building, as he is now claiming. He did go down to the area in the days after 9/11 and spoke to reporters... demanding a quick and proportionate response after the terrorist attack.

President Trump has also famously claimed to have sent hundreds of workers to help with relief and recovery efforts at Ground Zero the day after the attack ... a claim which has never been corroborated.