President Trump Debuts Darker, Tousled Hairdo in New Jersey

President Donald Trump’s hair is switching things up again ... taking on a darker look, just in time for the Fall season.

The President arrived in New Jersey Friday sporting a darker, tousled ’do with his familiar side part flipped to the opposite side.

The dramatic change immediately got people talking online ... with some observers wondering if Trump was showing off a new hairpiece to help fill out the sweep over his thinning crown.

The latest look comes just weeks after TMZ reported Trump’s hair appeared noticeably fuller during a Las Vegas speech ... sparking wig speculation after strong winds earlier exposed more of his scalp while he boarded Air Force One in New Jersey.

Trump has denied wearing a wig in the past, famously insisting, “I don’t wear a toupee. It’s my hair.”

Play video content 08/31/2026 Video: Donald Trump Rests His Eyes

Trump has been under increased public scrutiny over his appearance in recent months ... including questions about bruising on his hands, swollen ankles, and moments during public events when critics said he appeared sluggish -- as well as allegations he was snoozin' on the job during some pressers in the Oval Office.

As we reported, the White House has defended the president’s health as “excellent” following his latest medical evaluation ... but his hair remains a subject of fascination all its own.