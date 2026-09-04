Trump's Ex-Labor Secretary Allegedly Made Security Guard Throw Money on Stripper

President Donald Trump's former Secretary of Labor is a supporter of the working class ... because she apparently ordered a member of her security team to make it rain on a stripper.

The Office of the Inspector General -- an office dedicated to government oversight -- released a report on Thursday detailing a series of sordid actions the office claims Lori Chavez-DeRemer committed while serving in Trump's Cabinet.

The report specifically notes she went to a partially nude strip club in Oregon in April 2025 -- just a month after taking office -- where Secretary Chavez-DeRemer allegedly “took money from her purse, gave the money to the driver [a member of security detail], and directed him to give it to the performer.”

OIG states this security detail member felt uncomfortable and went to his fellow agent, a man named Brian Sloan, who "instructed him to comply with Chavez-DeRemer’s requests."

After the security guard did, Chavez-DeRemer allegedly pulled more money from her purse and asked the agent to drop the bills one by one on the performer. OIG says he hesitated again and went to Sloan, but was once again told to comply.

Sloan factors in more heavily to the allegations against Chavez-DeRemer as well ... she is said to have "developed and maintained an inappropriately close and unprofessional relationship with [Sloan] while he exercised supervisory and operational authority over her protective detail that was inconsistent with federal impartiality and preferential-treatment standards."

The report noted there isn't enough evidence to establish that Chavez-DeRemer and Sloan had a romantic or sexual relationship. However, the Inspector General did uncover hotel door lock records which “appeared to indicate” the two spent at least “portions overnight in the other’s room" during two trips to Las Vegas.

A witness also reported hearing Sloan use what they interpreted as a "sexual innuendo" while massaging Chavez-DeRemer's shoulders on one occasion. Chavez-DeRemer has been married to Shawn DeRemer since 1991.

Chavez-DeRemer resigned as the Secretary of Labor in April ... after a little more than a year on the job.