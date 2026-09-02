Rep. Derrick Van Orden Says Congress is Dirty on Insider Trading, But Trump's Clean

Play video content Video: Derrick Van Orden Calls Out Congressional Insider Trading, Defends Trump TMZ DC

Rep. Derrick Van Orden came out swinging Wednesday, saying a bunch of members of Congress shamefully use insider trading to make loads of cash, but he says Prez Trump doesn't cross the line.

Charlie got Van Orden in the Capitol, and the Representative from Wisconsin was clear ... "I get exposed to so much insider information because of my position and there have been of lot of my colleagues who abuse that."

Van Orden vows he has never nor will he ever buy, sell or trade individual stocks as long as he's a member of Congress, but he's clear ... lots of other members do just that.

And then Charlie raised the issue of the President, whose family has made a bundle since taking office. Van Orden blanched at that, saying the President does not use insider information, and that the people who do his trading are doing it independent of the President.