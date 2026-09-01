Rep. Nancy Mace Shows Off Tattoos, Says More Ink Is Coming

Play video content Video: Rep. Nancy Mace Flaunts Tattoos, Teases Even More Ink on the Way TMZ DC

Rep. Nancy Mace may be running out the clock on Congress ... but she's nowhere near done running up her tattoo count.

Charlie caught up with the South Carolina congresswoman on Capitol Hill Tuesday, where Nancy showed up with her pup, Millie ... then quickly got down to the other new additions she's planning -- tattoos.

Mace says she's already got far more than nine tats and still wants to finish her half-sleeves ... though she's resisting going full sleeve so she can cover everything up when duty calls.

And Mace isn't exactly shy about them anymore ... telling Charlie she likes having the option to cover up for work or let them show when she's off the clock.

Play video content Video: Rep. Nancy Mace Reveals Dramatic Tattoo Transformation YouTube/@Nancy Mace

As TMZ previously reported, Mace recently turned heads by revealing on her YouTube show "Get Maced" just how tatted up she's gotten after keeping most of her body art under wraps.

She told Charlie the tattoos are personal too ... tied to her healing after a difficult few years, though she's saving the stories behind them for another day.

And she's far from finished -- face and neck tats are out, but Nancy says plenty more ink is coming.

Charlie even floated the idea of getting matching tattoos ... until he suggested TMZ logos.