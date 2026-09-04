Andrew & Tristan Tate Indicted in Romania

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been indicted on multiple charges in Romania.

Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism announced the indictment on Friday ... stating that it stems from an investigation into two British men from the same family, aged 39 and 38.

Local media identified these two people as the Tate brothers.

Andrew has been indicted for trafficking minors, money laundering, sex with a minor, and witness tampering, while Tristan was indicted for complicity.

Prosecutors claim the Tates recruited the alleged victims in the case by claiming they wanted to be in a relationship with them or to marry them ... before allegedly forcing them to make pornographic content for a webcam business the two men ran together.

One of the alleged victims was 15 years old when prosecutors say Andrew took her to Romania from the United Kingdom and forced her to make content. Tristan allegedly used physical aggression to coerce the woman.

The Tates are said to have made more than $1 million via the content they allegedly made her produce. Prosecutors also claim they tried to launder that money by purchasing four luxury cars.

The Tates' lawyer in Romania -- Eugen Vidineac -- said in a statement, "We will examine every aspect of [the indictment] with the same level of scrutiny and we will challenge any evidential, procedural or legal deficiencies through the appropriate judicial process."

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It's unclear when the Tates may go to Romania to face the charges ... because they're still in the United States fighting extradition to the United Kingdom, where they each face numerous charges -- with more than 50 counts against Andrew and close to 20 against Tristan.