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Hayden Panettiere's BF Seen Wobbly, Spitting In Bar During Wild Barney's Beanery Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Wild Arrest Footage Shows Him Stumbling, Spitting In Bar

By TMZ Staff
Published
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SPIT TAKE
Video: Hayden Panettiere’s BF Seen Stumbling, Spitting During Bar Arrest
TMZ.com

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, seemed barely conscious after cops helped him get up from the floor in a bar ... before placing him in handcuffs during his 2025 arrest.

TMZ obtained video from Brian's shocking arrest in August of last year at Barney's Beanery -- a popular dive bar in West Hollywood -- which shows more of the incident that began after employees tried to boot Brian from the bar.

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HICKERSON HUNKERED DOWN
Video: Brian Hickerson Appears Out of It During Wild Barney’s Beanery Bust
TMZ.com

Our clips pick up after Brian's already under the table ... shoes off -- lying on his back beneath a table set along the wall.

Cops ultimately show up ... and haul Brian to his feet and slap a pair of cuffs on him, at which time -- for unclear reasons -- he forcefully spits to his left.

While we don't know whether he meant to spit at anyone or if he's clearing his mouth, the spit heads toward one of the officers ... and another -- who is holding Brian -- appears to say some tense words to him.

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TMZ.com

As you know ... officers then took Brian, who was hunkered down underneath the table for a long time that afternoon, outside and arrested him -- his first of two arrests in L.A. that month. He later attended 10 Narcotics Anonymous meetings and the case against him was dismissed.

Of course, this doesn't seem to have changed Brian's behavior ... because we learned 3 bars in South Carolina 86'd him in the months before Hayden's shocking death.

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THE DISPATCH CALL
Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest
Broadcastify.com

Brian was with Hayden on August 16 when she was found unresponsive. Brian apparently tried to revive her with Narcan ... but he -- and first responders -- were unable to resuscitate her.

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