See Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Hiding Under Table Before 2025 Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson was seen barefoot and hunkered down under a restaurant table moments before his 2025 Los Angeles arrest ... and TMZ has obtained a photo from the bizarre scene.

The pic was snapped August 2, 2025 inside Barney's Beanery in West Hollywood ... showing Brian sitting on the floor underneath a table with his shoes off as a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy stands nearby.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Brian came into Barney's and appeared to be under the influence of something and acted erratically. Sources say he allegedly broke a drinking glass at the bar. We're told things escalated when Brian allegedly threw one of his shoes at another person who was eating inside the restaurant ... prompting staff to ask him to leave.

Our sources say Brian started freaking out and an employee attempted to physically remove him ... but he refused to go, so cops were called. We're told law enforcement also had a difficult time getting Brian out of the restaurant ... but deputies eventually removed him and arrested him outside.

The owner of Barney's Beanery tells TMZ ... Brian was not permanently banned from the restaurant. He's allowed to return.

Prosecutors declined to file charges due to insufficient evidence. He was arrested again four days later for allegedly being under the influence of a controlled substance, entered a diversion program and had the case dismissed after completing 10 Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

TMZ also broke the story ... Brian was permanently banned from at least three South Carolina bars two to three months before Hayden's death, with sources telling us those bans stemmed from concerns over excessive drinking.